Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Ichor worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICHR stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

