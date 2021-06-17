Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,929,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.