Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 172,006 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.56% of Genasys worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

