Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 53,043 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.