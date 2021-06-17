Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

