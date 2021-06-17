Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.90% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

