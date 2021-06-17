Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,416 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

