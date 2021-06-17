Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,119 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

