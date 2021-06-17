Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 241,760 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.