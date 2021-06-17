Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,619 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Visteon worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.96. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

