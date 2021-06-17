Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,740 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

