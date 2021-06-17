Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

