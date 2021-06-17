RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 36,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRA)

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

