Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene Purchases 8,800 Shares

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

