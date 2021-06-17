SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 5,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,429. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 242,507 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

