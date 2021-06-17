salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 532,314 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $228,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.54. 217,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.80. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

