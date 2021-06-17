Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.71. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 26,266 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

