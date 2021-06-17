Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

