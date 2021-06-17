SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

