Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

