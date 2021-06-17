Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

NYSE BFS opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.