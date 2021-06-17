Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBSNF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBSNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schibsted ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.