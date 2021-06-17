Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.