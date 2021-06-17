Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

