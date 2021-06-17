ScPrime Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $899.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,494,467 coins and its circulating supply is 35,810,856 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

