Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $18.82. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 1,793 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

