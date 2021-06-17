Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Update

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRSCQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Sears Canada has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Sears Canada Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

