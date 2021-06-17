Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $96.97 million and $933,460.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00436714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.01066984 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,057,479 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

