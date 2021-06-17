Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,484. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

