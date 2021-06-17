Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,956,000 after purchasing an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

