Sei Investments Co. Has $10.18 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $187.49 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.20 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

