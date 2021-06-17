Sei Investments Co. Has $10.51 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.