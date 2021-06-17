Sei Investments Co. Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $201,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

