Sei Investments Co. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

