Sei Investments Co. Has $11.42 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

W opened at $306.68 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.69 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,744. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

