Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

ESGD opened at $80.87 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.

