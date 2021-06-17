Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,925,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 793,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

