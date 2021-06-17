Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.93. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

