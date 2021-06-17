Sei Investments Co. Sells 113,950 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

