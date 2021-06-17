Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,439 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SKM opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

