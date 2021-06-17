Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $662,996.11 and $30,902.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00179848 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00930992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,809.39 or 0.99998235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002952 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

