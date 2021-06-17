Select Asset Management & Trust Buys Shares of 30,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Newmont accounts for 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 378,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 49.8% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $19,787,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NEM traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 1,248,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

