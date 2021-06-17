Select Asset Management & Trust Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.47. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

