Select Asset Management & Trust Purchases 32,473 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 10.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.32. 71,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

