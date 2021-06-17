Select Asset Management & Trust Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.32. The stock had a trading volume of 413,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,170. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

