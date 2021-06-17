Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 3,887 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

