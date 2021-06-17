Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 8.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 7,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.