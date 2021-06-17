Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 8.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 7,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.