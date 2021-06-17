Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

