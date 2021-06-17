Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.71.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

