Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $707,249.78

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 191.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $707,249.78 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016200 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002832 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

