Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $707,249.78

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 191.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $707,249.78 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012700 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008969 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016200 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007425 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002832 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
Semux Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “
Semux Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
